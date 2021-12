Mr Bule said the vaccines will be used in rural areas such as Tafea outer islands, Shepherd islands and West-coast Santo.

“The single-shot vaccine is ideal for hard-to- reach and more remote communities where people have to walk long distances to the vaccination sites and recalling people for a second dose might be a challenge.”

Mr Bule and representatives of the World Health Organisation and UNICEF will be at Port Vila Airport to receive the vaccines.