Vanuatu receives more vaccines against Covid-19

Vanuatu's Minister of Health, Sailas Bule, said the government of Vanuatu asked for Johnson and Johnson vaccines to better respond to the challenges of distance and storage, as other covid vaccines cannot reach the people who live in remote areas.

Mr Bule said Vanuatu's ministry of health has a distribution plan in place for getting the covid vaccine to remote areas including the west coast of Santo.

He said Vanuatu should be proud it has remained Covid free apart from five cases that have been managed at the border.

"Cyclone Harold and Cyclone Pam have damaged health facilities and presented challenges, and he applauded health workers and donor countries for helping Vanuatu overcome the challenges presented by the impacts of Cyclone Harold and Cyclone Pam and now Covid-19," he said.