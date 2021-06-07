Vanuatu receives Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines from China

The vaccines arrived last night.

The assistance which includes 22,400 syringes was presented to the Vanuatu Government today.

The Ministry of Health inform the public when the vaccines will be rolled out.

A month ago the World Health Organisation listed the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, giving the green light for this vaccine to be rolled out globally.

The Sinopharm vaccine is produced by Beijing Bio-Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd, subsidiary of China National Biotec Group (CNBG).

Solomon Islands was the first among the Pacific island countries to receive and roll out Chinese vaccines nationwide.

The country received a batch of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines in early April through bilateral channels.

Vaccinations in the Solomons began last month.

Photo Health Promotion Unit Caption: Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Port Vila