Vanuatu records 2 Covid-related deaths

The first person is 59-year-old female, while the second individual is a 76-year-old female. Both individuals were unvaccinated. The two persons had underlying health conditions.

Vanuatu’s Minister of Health, Bruno Leingkone said, “I express deep condolences to the families and friends of the individuals concerned for their loss, on behalf of the Government and people of Vanuatu. Any family’s loss is a loss of our nation due to our interconnectedness”. Leingkone added, “Vanuatu can only get ahead of this virus in one way – together. Now more than ever, everyone must take responsibility reduce the spread of the virus, especially among our at-risk population. Solidarity will save lives, protect people, and help defeat this virus.”

High-risk populations, and in particular people with underlying health conditions continue to be prioritized for Covid-19 vaccines by the Ministry of Health. Covid-19 can be a deadly disease, especially for people with existing underlying health conditions who are at risk of getting severely ill, being hospitalised, and in some cases, death.

One of the best things we can do to protect our families and loved ones who are older and at risk people is to get vaccinated and boosted. Pregnant women, people aged 55 and above, and people with underlying health conditions are urged to get all recommended doses as soon as they are able.

“Let’s remember the simple and proven steps we can all take to keep each other safe: wearing masks, physically distancing, and avoiding crowds. Cover coughs and sneezes with a flexed elbow, wash hands often with soap and water, clean and disinfect regularly touched surfaces. Stay home if you are sick and get tested if you have symptoms of Covid-19. Get fully vaccinated and receive a booster when you are eligible.” The Ministry said in a statement.

Photo file Caption: Vanuatu’s Minister of Health, Bruno Leingkone