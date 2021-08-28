Vanuatu records 76 cases of leptospirosis | Loop Vanuatu

Sixty eight of the total cases are from SANMA Province, three in SHEFA, two from both MALAMPA and PENAMA and one from TORBA.

Assessment has been done to confirm areas with possible exposure.

The Ministry of Health said community awareness session are being conducted in all provinces to sensitize population about the transmission of Leptospirosis and its protection measures.

The bacterial disease affects both humans and animals-mainly rats, dogs and pigs. It is transmitted to humans through contact of broken skin with water or soli contaminated with urine of infected animals.