Vanuatu records death linked to Covid-19

The case is a 17-year-old with existing underlying health conditions.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Vanuatu, I extend deepest the condolences to the families for the loss of their loved one,” Director General to the Ministry of Health, Russel Tamata said.

“Our communities have such close relationships that any loss is deeply felt by the entire country”.

“Now more than ever, everyone must take responsibility reduce the spread of the virus, especially for our vulnerable population. We must stand together in solidarity against this virus – its Vanuatu against Covid-19”, Tamata added.

According to the Ministry of Health, Covid-19 can be a deadly disease, especially for people with existing underlying health conditions who are at risk of getting severely ill, being hospitalised, and in some cases, death.

“One of the best things you can do to protect older and more vulnerable people, including families and loved ones, is to get vaccinated and boosted. Pregnant women, older people aged 55 and above, and people with existing conditions are encouraged to get all recommended doses as soon as possible.”

The Ministry is urging the population to continue practicing preventative measures. Cover coughs and sneezes with your elbow, wash hands often with soap and water, clean and disinfect regularly touched surfaces, and avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth. Stay home if you are sick and get tested if you have symptoms of Covid-19. Wear a mask when going out to the public.

