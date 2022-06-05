Vanuatu records an increase in people with Influenza Virus

This has been confirmed by the Vila Central Hospital.

The ministry of health reported that the test results have confirmed that illness is due to Influenza Virus Type A.

Similar surges in the number of people with respiratory or influenza-like illness usually occur in Vanuatu in the cold dry season from May to October.

People with respiratory symptoms presenting to VCH have been testing negative to COVID-19 therefore there is no indication of a second wave of COVID-19. Omicron is currently the dominant variant globally and the only variant that has been detected in Vanuatu so far.