Vanuatu records meningococcal meningitis case

A 31-year-old woman of Port Vila was tested and confirmed to have the serious bacterial infection.

Director of Public Health, Len Tarivonda said the Ministry of Health has conducted a follow-up visit to the patient’s family home and work place.

He said all direct contacts have been treated preventatively by antibiotics.

Vila Central Health physicians have confirmed that the patient has been treated with antibiotics and is recovering well.

The ministry has put in place enhanced surveillance of the disease.

According to the World Health Organisation, meningococcal meningitis is a bacterial form of meningitis, a serious infection of the thin lining that surrounds the brain and spinal cord.

"Meningococcal meningitis is associated with high fatality (up to 50% when untreated) and high frequency (more than 10%) of severe sequelae."

"Early antibiotic treatment is the most important measure to save lives and reduce complications."

"Neisseria meningitidis bacteria only infects humans; there is no animal reservoir."

"The bacteria are transmitted from person-to-person through droplets of respiratory or throat secretions from carriers. Smoking, close and prolonged contact – such as kissing, sneezing or coughing on someone, or living in close quarters with a carrier – facilitates the spread of the disease."

