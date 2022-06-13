Vanuatu records more than 600 Influenza-Like Illness

The ministry of health has confirmed that the cases were reported from 30 May to 5 June, 2022.

MOH also confirmed that the cases reported through the national syndromic surveillance system have crossed the alert threshold in Port Vila and Luganville and therefore an Influenza outbreak is now in these two locations.

“Testing has been conducted in Vila Central Hospital Lab and confirmed to be Influenza A. More Samples will be sent for further testing overseas. It is expected that Influenza will spread to other islands in Vanuatu in the coming days and weeks.”

Illness cases, whereby 55% of the cases were reported from Port Vila, Efate and 36 % from Luganville, Santo.