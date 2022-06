The Ministry of Health confirmed three new cases in Sanma Province from 4th to the 23rd of May.

The cases have been reported to the National Surveillance Unit.

The total number of cases of leptospirosis now stands at 33.

There are 21 cases in Sanma Province, 8 in Shefa Province, 1 in Torba, 1 in Tafea and 1 in Penama.

There are no deaths from leptospirosis.