Vanuatu records over 4,000 cases of influenza –like illness

A total of 4, 376 cases have been recorded in SANMA, SHEFA and TAFEA Provinces, with nine of the cases hospitalized.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 49 per cent of the cases are from SANMA, 42 per cent from SHEFA Province and five per cent from TAFEA.

All hospitalized cases have underlying conditions and have recovered.

There was a high increase in the number of cases from June 13 to 19.

The MOH said testing conducted at Vila Central Hospital confirmed the illness as Influenza A, but more samples have been sent abroad to determine the sub-type.

Influenza is characterized by a sudden onset of fever, cough (usually dry), headache, muscle and joint pain, severe malaise (feeling unwell), sore throat and a runny nose. The cough can be severe and can last two or more weeks.