Vanuatu Red Cross heads attend IFRC Statutory Meeting

In between meetings they had opportunities to meet up with various colleagues.

One such recent meeting was held with the American Red Cross (ARC) Director of Preparedness Programs & Global Disaster Preparedness Centre, Omar Abou-Samra.

The meeting has confirmed ARC's interest to support VRCS with a new medium to long-term funding on Disaster and Climate Change activities in Vanuatu.

VRCS currently has presence of it Branch establishments in all six provinces.

It also has over 300 active volunteers throughout the country who are ready to be engaged in activity implementation and support.

Photo supplied Caption: VRCS Secretary General Dickinson Tevi (left) with President Moses Stevens at the IFRC meeting in Switzerland.