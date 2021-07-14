Vanuatu Red Cross implements recovery project in Pentecost Island

The “Supporting Community Resilience through Household Food Security and Women’s Empowerment” project intends to contribute towards food security by integrating an early warning system and seasonal forecast as a guide for farmers in determining cropping patterns and choosing crop varieties that are either drought or flood-resistant.

According to the Interim General Secretary, Dickinson Tevi, “To date, the following activities were implemented as the first steps in preparation towards the project activities rollout in the selected eleven communities. Project orientation conducted in selected communities and stakeholders completed the process of signing the Memorandum of Understanding with community leaders in the selected communities”.

The project is being implemented in North Pentecost covering the villages of Arongbwaratu, Angoro, Anmalabua, Arevo, and Latano. In Central Pentecost 1 covering Ena, Naruwa, and Lamatete. In Central Pentecost 2 which includes Ilamre, and Melsisi. On the eastern side, the sole community of Varansini.

The project is funded by the European Union (EU) in partnership with the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The project comes at an opportune time after the communities were affected by TC Harold and the consequent economic impact of the COVID-19, both of which have caused the dramatic decrease of economic opportunities across Vanuatu and created a domino-effect down to the level of subsistence economy.

Through the project, the partnership between VRCS, IFRC, and the EU will strive to enhance the coping mechanisms of the community, linking recovery to resilience programming.

Photo supplied Caption: VRCS Branch Board Chairman Derick Bulu and Disaster Management Coordinator Augustin Garae witnessed Chief Hatchinson John Bogiri at Anvoro village signing the Memorandum of Understanding.