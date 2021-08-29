Vanuatu Red Cross maps out 2017-2020 Strategic Plan | Loop Vanuatu

The organization used the Vanuatu National Provident Fund boardroom to review its strategy.

According to VRCS, this is essential because it will increase focus, help VRCS be proactive and attract opportunity, help guide operations decision making, budgets, priorities and overall, better help achieve its mission within the country.

The 3-day review focused on the set aims of the VRCS, the output of the aims and the challenges faced from 2017-2020.

Monitoring evaluation and reporting officer of VRCS, Marie Keiruan said the intended outcome of the strategy review is to have a draft of a new strategy for the next five years ready after the 3-day review.