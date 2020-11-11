Vanuatu remains Covid-19 free

Testing of 253 people in quarantine is ongoing.

A total of 2185 persons quarantined and provided daily health checks in Phase 2; 1932 completed 14-days of quarantine and were cleared to join their families and communities.

Surveys and psychosocial assessments of those in quarantine indicate no/low or mild levels of distress (100%) with quarantine viewed by most as being easy (71%) or a little bit difficult (25%).

There is no indication of increased influenza-like illness or acute respiratory infection in the community.

Hospital preparedness activities for Covid-19 case management are ongoing.

There are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Vanuatu.

