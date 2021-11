There will be no more repatriation flights after 04 December. Passengers who will return on the final flight will be released from quarantine on 18 December

According to the Public Health Surveillance Officer, Wendy Williams, over 7,000 people have been repatriated since last year.

275 were still in quarantine as of Monday this week, she conveyed.

This figure does not include those who were brought back on the flights Tuesday.