Vanuatu reports four new Covid-19 cases

Three of the cases arrived on a flight from Noumea, New Caledonia and one on the flight from Brisbane, Australia.

"Samples of the cases will be sent overseas to determine the specific variant type. Currently, there is no evidence of community transmission," Loughman said.

Another 10 passengers from Australia and 2 passengers from New Caledonia are currently under investigation and testing to determine their Covid-19 status.

All the passengers on both flights met all the health requirements to travel to Vanuatu, including vaccination and testing, and are currently in quarantine.

The Ministry of Health said all frontline workers at higher risk of exposure were placed in precautionary quarantine immediately after repatriation flight operations.

“These frontliners have all received full recommended doses of a Covid-19 vaccine and operated under strict Covid-19 protocols which includes wearing the recommended Personal Protective Equipment (PPE’s) and following other protection measures to reduce the risk of transmission.

Frontliners in precautionary quarantine are also under investigation and testing to ensure they have not been infected with Covid-19.

“All individuals in quarantine and pre-cautionary quarantine must adhere to all quarantine protocols and health measures such as washing hands with soap and water, do not touch your eyes, nose and mouth, practice respiratory hygiene, clean and disinfect surfaces, wearing mask when outside of their room and to respect physical distancing and avoid any physical contacts with quarantine staff,” the ministry said.

There is currently no evidence of cases identified outside of quarantine or indication of Covid-19 cases in the community. However, Efate and Offshore Islands will today move to Alert Level 1 (medium risk) due to cases at the border. The rest of Vanuatu remains at Alert Level 0 (low risk).

Photo supplied Caption: PM Bob Loughman at the press conference afternoon.