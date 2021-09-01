Vanuatu reports new case of meningococcal meningitis in baby | Loop Vanuatu

The Ministry of Health said 20 August 2021, one case of meningococcal meningitis has been confirmed by laboratory testing with a baby which brings to a total of 2 cases within Efate island from January to August 2021.

The ministry conducted a follow-up visit to the patient’s family home and all direct contacts have been treated preventively by antibiotics.

Vila Central Hospital physicians have confirmed the patient has been treated by antibiotics and is recovering well.

Refresher trainings will be conducted for health workers in health facilities in Efate and enhanced surveillance of the disease is being put in place.

No suspected or confirmed cases have been reported from other provinces.

The ministry said it is monitoring the situation of through the National Disease Surveillance Programme and will provide and update when there are changes in other provinces.

Meningococcal disease is a serious illness that usually causes meningitis (inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord) and/or septicemia (blood poisoning).

People with meningococcal disease can become extremely unwell very quickly.

Five to ten per cent of patients with meningococcal disease die, even despite rapid treatment.

Up to 50 per cent of untreated patients with meningococcal disease can die of the disease.

Meningococcal disease is caused by infection with Neisseria meningitidis.

Photo supplied