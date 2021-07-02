Vanuatu to roll out Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccination programme on Fridays

The centre will be open from 8:30am to 4:30pm.

Clients, who received their first jab of Sinopharm during the official launch early last month, are also encouraged to visit the National Convention Centre to receive their second dose of the vaccine.

Prime Minister Bob Loughman Weibur was part of 102 people who received their first dose of Sinopharm last month.

20,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine was provided to Vanuatu by China as part of a bilateral support programme.

The rollout of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine will be administered alongside the ongoing rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccines (from Mondays to Thursdays).

Transportation has been arranged for people in the Port Vila urban settings as well as South Efate communities targeting community people from Mele to Eratap/ Teouma.

The arrangement is targeting the elderly people and those with physical disability while families and individuals are encouraged to arrange for their own transport to the National Convention Centre.

Photo supplied Caption: PM Bob Loughman receives the first jab of Sinopharm at the National Convention Centre in June.