Vanuatu rolls out second dose of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

The administration of the second vaccine dose allowed them to complete their vaccination course.

The ministry said it is important to get the second dose to reinforce the immune response to the virus.

While the first dose helps the body to recognise the virus and prepares the immune system to fight off the infection, the second dose strengthens that immune response.

Vaccination was only for people who had their first Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccination during the Sinopharm vaccine launched last month.

The Ministry of Health will be administering the Sinopharm vaccine at the National Convention Centre every Friday from 8.30am to 4.30pm starting on Friday this week.

The ministry’s technical team is rolling out the vaccination due to demand coming from people wanting to get vaccinated with the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine.

Sinopharm has been used in over 50 countries, with tens of millions of doses issued worldwide.

Over 100 million doses have been ordered from outside China with the results being that the product forms a major part of vaccination programmes in many countries.

Photo supplied Caption: Prime Minister Bob Loughman Weibur getting vaccinated with Sinopharm vaccine.