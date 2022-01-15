Vanuatu runs low on new passports

An average of 30 to 40 applications for passports are lodged every day and acting deputy Prime Minister, Willie Daniel Kalo, said the government has ordered new passports which are expected to arrive next month.

He said the passports have been order on time but delay has been caused by the border being closed because of Covid-19.

Mr Kalo said 15,557 passports have been issued to applicants under the government's citizenship programme and for Vanuatu seasonal workers going to Australia and New Zealand.

More than 60-percent of the new passports issued are for seasonal workers working in Australia and New Zealand and about a quarter of the new passports are for people who have yet to leave Vanuatu.

