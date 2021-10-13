 

Vanuatu Rural Development Party candidate Sumptoh wins Pentecost by-election

BY: Loop Pacific
19:02, October 13, 2021
The Vanuatu Electoral Commission (VEC) has declared Blaise Sumptoh Tabisurun, of Rural Development Party the winner of the Pentecost by-election.

Sumptoh tallied  total of 2,756 votes in the by-election which was held last Friday.

The commission reported a poor turn out with 8,803 of the 18,587 of the registered voters voting.

There were 122 void votes.

The Chairman of the Electoral Commission, Edward Kaltamat, said just over 47 percent of the registered voters took part.

The Pentecost constituency seat was left vacant after the Supreme Court found former prime minister and Member of Parliament for Pentecost constituency Charlot Salwai guilty of perjury, early this year.

Salwai was recently pardoned by President Tallis Obed Moses which meant he could contest the by-election.

He polled the second highest number of votes with 2473.

Nine candidates contested the by-election.

 

Photo supplied Caption: MP-elect Blaise Sumptoh of Rural Development Party

     

