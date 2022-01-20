Vanuatu schedules Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccination rollout

The programme will then be extended to other remote areas of Vanuatu.

The vaccine has received a World Health Organisation recommendation and is administered as a single dose to individuals 18 years old and above.

Those who have received one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are considered to be fully vaccinated.

The Government through the Ministry of Health is prioritizing Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines for people living in hard-to-reach places or remote areas to avoid the challenge of needing to follow up for a second dose.

The delivery plan for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is to boost vaccination coverage in line with the Government target towards opening of borders to international travelers.

The Government has a mandate to reach high vaccination coverage of the entire adult population nationwide by the end February in order to re-open borders in March, 2022.

