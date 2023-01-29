Vanuatu school students to return to school on 6 February

A statement from the Ministry of Education said the Ministry encourages parents, teachers, school principals and community leaders around the country to support children returning to school.

Minister Leingkone is requesting all boys and girls who turn six years or older by 31 May 2023, including those with disabilities, to be enrolled to start Year 1 or above in the 2023 academic year.

The ministry stated “One of these initiatives is the school grant program, supported by the Governments of Vanuatu and Australia. This program supports schools from early childhood with grants allocated per child in government-funded schools.”

Minister Leingkone said the Government of Australia is a long-term partner of the Government of Vanuatu.

“We appreciate their assistance with school grants that help ensure our children have access to learning, starting from early childhood right through years 13 and 14 in Anglophone and Francophone schools,” he said.

The MoET also stated that teachers and administration teams in all the schools in Vanuatu have already resumed work in schools across Vanuatu to plan the year ahead, and prepare classrooms and curriculum activities for 2023.