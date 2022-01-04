Vanuatu school year starts on 7 February

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) said Term I will begin from 7 February and end on 6 May.

The second term will begin on 23 May and run until 19 August.

Term 3 is scheduled from 5 September to 2 December.

The duration of all terms is 13 weeks.

The first two weeks school break is scheduled for 9 May to 20 May 20 while the second term holiday is from 22 August to 2 September.

All principals of primary and secondary schools and teachers have been instructed to resume duty by 10 January and should be in their respective schools by 24 January.

According to the ministry, the 21 annual leave ended today.

Currently, all students and teachers are still on Christmas and New Year holidays.

