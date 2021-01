This has been confirmed in the 2021 official academic calendar, approved by the Ministry of Education and Training.

The first term will have 14 weeks and will end on 7 May.

The second term starts on 24 May to 20 August with a total of 13 weeks.

The third term also has 13 weeks that begins on 6 September and ends on 3 December.

All Principals and all teachers resumed duty yesterday (Monday).

The Ministry has advised them to be present in schools by 25 January