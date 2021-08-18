Vanuatu schools participate in new training on inclusive education | Loop Vanuatu

Eles School teachers and leaders were the first to participate in this training which is supported by the Ministry of Education and Training and Vanuatu Education Support Programme (VESP).

The training programme is funded by the Government of Australia.

Eles Primary School Principal, Serah Henry said, “We have learnt a lot about inclusive education and how to initiate positive changes.

The training was attended by 16 school leaders who gained new skills in breaking down barriers to education.

Participants were encouraged to be inclusive education champions and support positive changes in their school and community.

The National Programme Coordinator at MoET, Marie Jonah, said, “We are delighted to witness and support such a proactive initiative encouraging more inclusive education leaders in Vanuatu.”

The training was part of MoET’s aim to encourage all Vanuatu schools to provide better access to education to all students, including those with special needs.