Vanuatu scientists develop new super hybrid yam | Loop Vanuatu

Yams have long been part of the traditional diet in Vanuatu, but they can be difficult to grow, with the wild yam taking up to three years to harvest and the commonly-found soft yam susceptible to pests and disease.

Agriculture Director Antoine Rove said the new Vanuatu Golden Hybrid Yam took more than a decade to develop.

“The characteristics of wild yam is that it grows in any conditions in dry land, islands, low levels close to the sea, volcanic areas as its more resilient...[and] we cross breed it the soft, soft yam,” he said.

Ravo said the new breed can yield up to 6 kilograms per plant and can be grown throughout the year.

His office has received lots of requests since the Vanuatu Golden Hybrid was launched.

“We are now setting up collection plot that farmers can have access to in [the capital] Port Vila, we are planning to set it up in Santo and other four provinces. We're also distributing two tonnes of yam to six provinces,” he said.

Anthropologist Kirk Huffman said it was significant that Tanna island was chosen as the site of the launch as the southern part of the island is well known for its yam festival, which is held in April.

“Yams are intricately and very strongly associated with the foundations and most basic elements of cultures in Vanuatu,” he said.

But he doesn't doesn’t think the new Vanuatu Golden Hybrid will diminish the value of the traditional wild yam.

“In traditional yam planting on Tanna, the focus of the yam garden will still be the real traditional yams that have ritual significance,” he said.

Photo ABC