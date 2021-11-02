Vanuatu Seafarers Union elects new CEO

The founder of the Seafarers Association, Captain Roy Topal, said after many years of deliberation, a new CEO was appointed by the Seafarers Union.

Boar’s appointment is effective as of the 17th of October.

He has been based at the union’s office, managing day to day operations.

Captain Topal recounted that he founded the Seafarers Union in 2002, under the name Seafarers Association.

The new CEO is expected to bring objectivity and updated reports to the Seafarers Union board discussions as well as give the board an effective leader, in relation to the seafarers strategy among other roles that the union founder.