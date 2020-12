According to local media reports, the deceased is a Vanuatu national from Tanna, who is part of the Seasonal Worker Programme.

Queensland Police say around 7am Christmas morning, a Holden Commodore was travelling along Palmerston Highway at Coorumba when it left the road and crashed into a powerpole.

The 28-year-old driver died at the scene.

Three women travelling with the man were not injured.

Investigations into the circumstances of the crash are continuing.

