Vanuatu Seeds Systems Strategy Validation Workshop

The workshop is to validate the Vanuatu Seed Systems Strategy as a roadmap to strengthen seeds systems to ensure recommended seed suppliers provide appropriate seeds that do not affect the genetic seeds of Vanuatu.

The Vanuatu Seeds System Strategy is a critical contribution to the national agricultural policies.

The strategy serves to ensure access for farmers to quality plant genetic resources through a decentralized and integrated seed system model.

The approach based on the regional Pacific Seed System Roadmap, serves to strengthen Vanuatu's seed system for environmental sustainability, food security and population health.

The workshop serves to finalise the Vanuatu Seed Systems Strategy, the development of which began with in-depth reviews and an in-country workshop and key actors in Port Vila in 2019.

Photo Caption: Participants at the workshop. Source: Supplied