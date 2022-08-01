Vanuatu sees decrease in flu-like new cases

From 11 to 17 July, the National Surveillance unit recorded 362 Influenza-like Illness cases.

The number of new cases decreased nationally by 43 per cent from the previous week.

The Ministry said to date, a total of 8336 Influenza-like Illness cases were recorded.

Out of the total ILI: 36 per cent are from Sanma province, 28 per cent from Shefa province and 11 per cent are in Penama province.

Tafea province has recorded nine per cent of the total number of cases.

Eight per cent of the cases are from Torba province and five per cent from Malampa Province.

Nine cases were reported hospitalised, all had underlying conditions and all now recovered with no deaths reported during this period.

MOH confirmed that the number of cases documented has now dropped below the alert threshold, and the National Surveillance unit within the MOH will continue to monitor the situation to determine if the outbreak has ended.

Influenza is characterized by a sudden onset of fever, cough (usually dry), headache, muscle and joint pain, severe malaise (feeling unwell), sore throat and a runny nose. The cough can be severe and can last 2 or more weeks.

Most people recover from fever and other symptoms within a week without requiring medical attention.

MOH advises people that those who are sick to stay home to avoid infecting others. Other public health and social measures put in place for COVID-19 can also prevent other respiratory illnesses. These include: frequent handwashing with soap and water, avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth, covering coughs and sneezes, physical distancing, meeting in well ventilated areas, and avoiding crowds.