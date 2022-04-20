Vanuatu sees increase in petroleum prices

The Department said the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February the led to the increase in prices as the demand for oil increased.

The crude oil price hikes are therefore reflected in the downstream side that shows in the imports of petrol and diesel in February 2022 into Vanuatu by the petroleum product supplier.

Petrol imported in February is now to be released into the retail markets today with the price of 195 Vatu per litre.

This is an increase of 22 Vatu per litre from the previous retail price of 173 Vatu per litre.

“The prices are based on the cost fluctuations of the Means of Platts Singapore (MOPS), the regional pricing benchmark adopted in the downstream oil industry, including other cost components, foreign exchange rate, and other charges.

The petrol grade dispensed at the pumps is the 95 RON Petrol.”

Photo supplied Caption: Bus drivers and private vehicles owners will notice a slight increase in the price of fuel from today.