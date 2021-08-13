Vanuatu sells citizenship in April - takes it away in August | Loop Vanuatu

Abdul Rahman Khiti was the first person who fell under the Development Support Programme to have his citizenship taken away by the Vanuatu Citizenship Commission.

TheVanuatu Daily Post reported Khiti purchased his citizenship in April this year.

The Commission said the citizenship had been granted on the proviso there were no adverse findings about those who applied, but inquiries into the Syrian businessman through the Vanuatu Financial Intelligence Unit had showed that was not the case.

The Unit found sanctions had been imposed against five businesses Khiti owned or was involved with.

Last month it was revealed Vanuatu passports had become the travel documents of choice for some of the world's criminal elite.

The Guardian reported that since 2020, 2000 people had purchased citizenship for the Melanesian country at a cost $US130,000 each.

The $US260 million windfall had brought the country new citizens, including South African bitcoin thieves, a murder accessory, and another accused of extorting the Vatican.