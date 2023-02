For years the Vanuatu Government has been planning the establishment of a processing plant for its company Sino-Van.

RNZ Pacific reports Sino-Van is a joint-venture between the Vanuatu government, which owns 49 percent of the firm, and the Chinese National Fisheries Corporation

The plant will start by feeding its domestic demand until it secures a greater market for international exports.

The facility will be established on land owned by Sino-Van.

Photo file RNZ Pacific