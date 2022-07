The Child Helpline and Referral Pathway was launched as part of National Children's Day, which was on Sunday.

The Justice Minister, Esmon Saimon, said children are growing up in a well-connected online world and many become victims of cyberbullying.

He said children sometimes experience abuse in their own homes and communities, from people who are supposed to be protecting them.

Saimon said these challenges are real and need urgent attention.

Photo: Lifeline