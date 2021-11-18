Vanuatu sets up standard fumigation facility

The fumigation chamber housed under the Department of Biosecurity Vanuatu will address issues associated with export products as all commodities, goods and items subject to fumigation will be fumigated here before leaving the country.

The chamber was realized through the EDF11's budget support to address challenges faced with export pathways thus improving the quality of raw Vanuatu products for export.

The Department of Biosecurity acknowledged the Government for supporting the cause to establish a fumigation chamber and thanked the Vanuatu Value Chain (VaVaC) programme for budget support.

Photo Caption: 1st Political Advisor to the Minister for MALFFB Kalo Pakoa and EDF11 Country Team Leader Nik Soni officiate the opening of the chamber.