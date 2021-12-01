Vanuatu signs Air Service Agreement with Tuvalu

The agreement was signed by the Minister of Foreign affairs, International Cooperation and External Trade—Marc Ati and Tuvalu’s Foreign Minister Simon Kofe.

Both countries will benefit through increased trade connectivity; people-to-people exchange and contribute to general economic recovery post-Covid.

The global pandemic has had wide-ranging effects to the national economy, greatly affecting livelihoods in Vanuatu, the Pacific and globally.

The ASA signed in Port Vila and Funafuti respectively, will provide the basis for the exchange of air services between Tuvalu and Vanuatu, even international air services for passengers, cargo and mail.

While the agreement provides an alternative travel route for Tuvalu citizens, it also allows Air Vanuatu the opportunity to provide flights boosting connectivity options between the two countries.