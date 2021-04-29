Vanuatu signs COVID-19 vaccine agreement

The agreement authorising the import of the AstraZeneca vaccine was signed at the Prime Minister’s Office by Minister of Finance, Johnny Koanapo on behalf of Vanuatu.

Vanuatu Daily Post reports the Minister of Health, Silas Bule, says this marks the end of the indemnity work.

The agreement is being sent to the manufacturer of the vaccine to allow the country to receive the vaccine.

The Director General of Health, Russel Tamata says that there will be 10,000 doses to be first received.

The doses will go towards the prioritised demographics.

Depending on the supply of the vaccine, Tamata says Vanuatu can expect the first batch of AstraZeneca in three to four weeks.

The indemnity document to allow the import of the vaccine to Vanuatu was recently approved by the Parliament of Vanuatu at the recent Extra-Ordinary Sitting.

