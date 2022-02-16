Vanuatu signs MIS contract with Zest IT

The MIS will significantly improve the agency’s services to its clients.

Minister of Tourism, Trade, Industry, Commerce and Ni Vanuatu Business, James Bule, signed the contract for the commencement of MIS development yesterday.

Bule said he is pleased to be part of the signing ceremony to signify a “historic achievement” for the Agency in the development of its MIS.

“I was the first minister to take the initial investment promotion bill to the Parliament which saw the establishment of the agency and I am happy to be signing this contract today to mark the shift in which the office has achieved since its establishment,” he said.

The Minister added that with the world’ s current digital era it is important that an agency such as VFIPA be proactive in making use of promotion tools such as the MIS in order to take part in the global FDI pool of funds.

VFIPA CEO Howard Aru, who was also the first CEO of the Agency in 1998 after the office was established, also expressed his delight in the achievement of a digitized registry.

“This project has been a long-standing issue and we are grateful that it can finally be achieved through the support of the Australia-Vanuatu Governance for Growth (GfG) program and the Vanuatu Aid for Trade Management Unit” Aru stated.

The development of the MIS was awarded to a NZ tech company, Zest IT with the support funding through the GfG program managed by the Vanuatu Aid for Trade Management Unit (VAMU).

Initial work to develop this system will commence in this first quarter of 2022 and the overall project development phase is scheduled for the next six months with a prospective end date for September 2022.

The project is valued at VT23 million and it will feature an online registration portal that foreign investors will have access to for the first time since VFIPA was established in 1998.

The MIS will enable data registration and processing of investor information in a more efficient and effective manner and it will, on the whole, move all current manual processes into automation and digitization.

Photo supplied Caption: Howard Aru (left) , CEO of VFIPA and Minister of Tourism, Trade, Industry, Commerce and Ni Vanuatu Business James Bule at the signing ceremony