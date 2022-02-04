Vanuatu signs 'Pacific Leader's Statement of Commitment' to Sustainable Tourism

The Pacific Leader’s Commitment is inspired by Pacific nations, Industry, Civil Society, Development Partners and Global Agencies who are committed to advancing sustainable tourism across the Pacific.

The Pacific Leader’s Commitment signifies a statement of support by the Council of Tourism Ministers from the 20 member countries of the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO), to put into action the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework (PSTP) which leads the path to sustainable recovery by 2030.

“By signing the Pacific Leaders statement of Commitment, we are committing ourselves as a nation to support the region's strategic efforts towards transforming the tourism industry into a model of tourism that is both prosperous and inclusive, as well as resilient”, says Mr Bule.

“In order for there to be successful strategic regional cooperation and coordination towards this goal, leadership must also be demonstrated at the national level”, says the Minister of MTTCNB.

According to the Director of the Department of Tourism (DoT), Jerry Spooner, Vanuatu has already taken the lead to develop its own sustainable tourism policy plan, in line with the PSTP.

“Our 2019-2030 Vanuatu’s Sustainable Tourism Policy (VSTP) was launched in 2019, and it outlines our country's commitment towards developing our tourism industry in a way that protects and conserves our cultural and environmental assets”, says Mr. Spooner.

“Vanuatu is a champion in that respect, paving the way for a more responsible and sustainable approach towards future tourism developments”, he continues.

According to Adela Issachar Aru, CEO of the Vanuatu Tourism Office (VTO), protecting the country’s natural assets and promoting our cultures, kastom, islands, and ocean ecosystems is important because they are very assets that appeal and attract our international visitors to Vanuatu.

“Our main target markets of tourists are Adventure seekers, and Experience collectors who come to experience nature, our kastom, our people, our way of life and not forgetting the amazing environment in which we live in'', says CEO Adela.

“These assets have positioned us well in the market to be a real life changing adventure destination offering the best experiences any traveler can collect in their bucket list.”

“VTO’s involvement is supporting the regions' commitment towards sustainable tourism and bringing awareness to the importance of looking after our environment and integrating responsible work practices in the Industry that promotes and protects our assets”, she says.

Photo supplied Caption: (From left to right) Thompson Pakoa (PA,MTTCNVB), Jimmy Rantes (Acting DG, MTTCNVB), James Bule (Minister - MTTCNVB), Adela Issachar Aru (CEO -VTO), Jerry Spooner (Director DoT).