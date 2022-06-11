Vanuatu Society for Disabled People fight for eligible right to climate change funds

The association raised its grievances saying members are the most vulnerable to the impact of climate change, they were not mentioned during presentations during the Climate Justice Network meeting in Port Vila yesterday.

VSDP spokeswoman, Frida Vuti said women and even LGBTQ were mentioned as groups that are benefiting from the climate change fund because of their vulnerability but not VSDP.

She said currently there are over 300 registered members.

Vuti said even the current system of tsunami alarm warnings do not cater to those members who are hearing-impaired.

The office of Vanuatu Climate Action Network said VSDP was not mentioned by different presenters yesterday but they are listed in the group of people who can have assistance from climate change funding.

However, they will have to submit proposals to the network.