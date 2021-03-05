Vanuatu Speaker looks into parliamentary positions

Gracia Shadrack said he was also looking into the positions of Opposition Whip, Leader of Government Business and Government Whip.

Shadrack said positions had been filled by MPs up until now despite there being no provision under the law.

Vanuatu Daily Post reported advice was being sought on whether the positions were constitutional or not.

The Speaker made the announcement when he was addressing Leader of Opposition, Ralph Regenvanu, on the appointment of a new Opposition Whip.

Regenvanu said the appointment of Marcelino Barthelemy Telukluk was now pending.