Vanuatu Speaker resigns amid dispute with Government

RNZ Pacific reports last week, Shadrack declared the seats of the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister and 16 other Government MPs vacant for missing three sittings of parliament.

The government challenged the move and a hearing of its constitutional application was due today seeking his removal.

However, the hearing was cancelled after an agreement of the lawyers for both parties following the resignation of the Speaker.

This afternoon VBTC reported that the Supreme Court of Vanuatu signed a consent order that includes the resignation of the Speaker.

The other order was for the Parliament to meet this afternoon at 2pm (local time) to appoint a new Speaker.

A constitutional case between the Government members and the Speaker challenging the Speaker’s jurisdiction under the Constitution will be heard on 18 June.

The Consent Order was signed by with Judge Oliver Saksak, Sakiusa Kalsakau as the Government’s lawyer and Stephanie Mahuk representing the Speaker of the Parliament and the State Law Office.

Photo file TBV Caption: Speaker of Parliament Gracia Shadrack has resigned