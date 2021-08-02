 

Vanuatu State of Emergency extended to December

BY: Loop Pacific
14:03, August 2, 2021
Vanuatu Head of State, Pastor Obed Moses Tallis has extended the existing State of Emergency from 01 August, 2021 until end of December this year.

President Tallis signed the declaration yesterday that saw it also gazetted Friday.

The State of Emergency was extended based on subsection 3291) and paragraph 34(3)(b) of the Disaster Risk Management Act No. 23 of 2019. 

The extension was made based on the continuous global existence of COVID-19, the declaration stated. This is not the first time for the declared State of Emergency to be extended for the whole of Vanuatu. However, it was expected that this would happen as COVID-19 persists throughout some Pacific nations and the rest of the world.

 

 

