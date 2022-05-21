Vanuatu still in Gina's grip

Early this morning the storm was about 150 kilometres west of Aneityum and 110km southwest of Tanna.

Winds close to the centre are forecast at about 75km/h.

Gale force winds gusting to 90km/h will continue to batter Tafeea Province throughout today.

Flights

Air Vanuatu flights, both domestic and international, are expected to resume today from Port Vila's Bauerfield Airport, after flooding yesterday caused by Cyclone Gina.

The bad weather had resulted in flight cancellations from Thursday afternoon, then the heavy rain on Friday caused flooding of Bauerfield, leaving aircraft standing in water.

The acting director of Civil Aviation, Grace Naparau, said the flooding was due the blockage of a nearby drain, but that had now been cleared.

Huge deal to counter climate change

The government of Vanuatu has signed the largest ever investment in community-based climate change adaption in the Pacific region.

The $US32.6 million project will equip rural communities to become more resilient to climate change.

It will also reach nearly half of Vanuatu's rural population across all six provinces in Vanuatu.

The project is supported primarily by a $US26.2m grant from the Green Climate Fund, the Vanuatu Government is providing a further $US1.5m, Save the Children is providing $US300,000 and the Australian government - $US4.6m.

The funding will go towards projects to equipping communities about climate change by providing knowledge, technical help and equipment for agriculture and fisheries.

Save the Children climate change advisor Paul Mitchell said it will also improve the livelihoods for remote communities.

Photo credit Hilaire Bule