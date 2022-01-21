Vanuatu to stop 1st AstraZeneca doses end of Jan, 2nd doses to continue

This means adults who have not received any AstraZeneca doses by that date will not be eligible to receive this vaccine.

However, they will be able to receive the Sinopharm vaccine.

“People who wish to get vaccinated with AstraZeneca vaccine are therefore encouraged to come forward to receive their first dose vaccine as soon as possible before the end of January”.

The decision to limit AstraZeneca for 1st doses was made by the National Immunization Coordination Committee of the Ministry of Health this week based on the current limited availability of the vaccine in Vanuatu.

The decision may be subject to revision if required.

“It is important to note that those people who have already received one dose of AstraZeneca will be permitted to access their 2nd dose in accordance with the date on their vaccination card. From 1 February 2022, the remaining AstraZeneca stock at the National and Provincial Health office will be used for 2nd doses only” MOH stated.

