Vanuatu students arrive to study in the Solomon Islands

Forty of them were turned back at the Port Vila International Airport due to failure of flight arrangements with Solomon Airlines.

Solomon Islands National University Media Officer, Estee Longamei explains that 40 nursing students were unable to board the Solomon Airline because they were booked with Air New Guinea.

SINU was not aware of the travelling arrangement, thinking everything was okay in that end.

He said they were informed the students were not booked with Solomon Airlines when they were about to board the flight.

However, SINU will make arrangements with Solomon Airlines this week, and hopefully those students will arrive on Tuesday.

Out of the eight, four of them will be studying at the Atoifi Adventist Nursing College in east Kwaio, Malaita province, while the other four students will be proceeding to the Pacific Adventist University in Papua New Guinea this Tuesday.

Erica Albert, who will be studying at the Atoifi Adventist Nursing College (AANS) said she is looking forward for a fruitful academic year with AANS.

When asked why she wanted to attend Atoifi rather than SINU, she said she prepared for Atoifi because she was an Adventist.

The arrival of the students was warmly welcomed by the members of the public.