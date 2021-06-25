Vanuatu students in Fiji isolated after showing COVID-19 symptoms

Second Secretary and Education Attache at the Vanuatu High Commission in Suva, Johnson Vora confirmed that the students have been in isolation at their residence in the Nasese are since last Thursday.

“They are well and our contact with them this morning they are both doing well. We understand that officials are checking on them and we are confident that they will complete their 14 days isolation and will continue with studies,” Vora said.

The two students were believed to have gone and sought medical treatment when they were told to return to their residence.Vora said a good number of Vanuatu students have taken the COVID-19 vaccine after the duo started showing symptoms.

He said they will be seeking repatriation for students who have completed their studies later this year.