Vanuatu students overseas taken aback by jab ultimatum | Loop Vanuatu

In a statement on Wednesday, the Vanuatu National Scholarship and Training Board issued new directives for students.

It included a warning that anyone refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 could have their award terminated.

The Daily Post reports the president of the Vanuatu Student Association in Fiji, Glen Bule, saying they were shocked by the directive which gives them no choice but to comply.

The board chairman, Collin Natonga, said the directive is in line with the government's ongoing effort to keep COVID-19 out of Vanuatu.

He said any students who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 will have their scholarships terminated.

Photo file Caption: USP campus in Suva, Fiji